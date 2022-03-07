Falkirk sheriff tells drink driver he could be heading to prison

David Roberts (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving on Stirling Road, Larbert on August 16, 2020. He gave a reading of 262 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, when the legal limit is 67 milligrams.

The court heard Roberts, 18 Castle Street, Clackmannan, had previous convictions for similar offences.

Calling for reports, Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “He must be facing a prison sentence – at least given the number of similar offences he has committed.”

He adjourned the case until April 14 for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out and banned him from driving until that date when he found out an interim ban had not been imposed.

