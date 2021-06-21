Falkirk Sheriff Court hears offender breached bail by sleeping on ex partner's couch

Douglas McPhee (33) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the breach of bail he committed by entering the premises in Avontoun Crescent, Linlithgow he had been forbidden from going near on May 16.

India MacLean, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 8.30pm and the woman was told the accused was within her house. She then contacted a friend and asked them to check for her.

"Her friend attended at the house and found the front door unlocked and the accused sitting in the living room.”

McPhee appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after he breached his bail conditions

McPhee told police “I was only sleeping on the couch”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on McPhee, 27 Houldsworth Street, Blairhall, Dunfermline, for three months to September 16, telling him to engage with his community payback order and be of good behaviour in that time.

