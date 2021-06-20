Police officer struck on head during Larbert disturbance

David Hunter (34) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted resisting police officers and assaulting an officer, punching him on the head and attempting to spit on him, at Trystpark Bellsdyke Hospital, Bellsdyke Road, Larbert on March 21 last year.

The court heard Hunter had been placed on a supervised community payback order for two years for those two violent offences.

Hunter appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for his offences against police officers

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Hunter until August 11 for him to be off good behaviour in that time and use the weeks he had until his next appearance to engage with the conditions laid down in his existing supervised community payback order.

Sheriff Livingston also ordered that the case be transferred to Stirling Sheriff Court to deal with before Hunter’s next appearance.

