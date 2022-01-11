Falkirk sheriff congratulates offender for staying out trouble and off drugs

Alexander Gray (43) received praise from Sheriff Simon Collins QC at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for successfully completing his drug treatment and testing order.

Gray, address listed as Barlinnie Prison, had previously admitted a number of offences, including assaulting a man – repeatedly punching him on the head, causing him to fall to the ground, then repeatedly punching and kicking him – at Falkirk Sheriff Court, Main Street Camelon and possession of class C drug Etizolam at Falkirk Police Station on August 14, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of class A drug heroin and Etizolam in Hawley Road, Falkirk on March 28, 2020 and driving without insurance in Seton Terrace, Bo’ness, on December 18, 2020.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gray assaulted a man at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said Gray’s drug treatment and testing order report stated there were some traces of cocaine in his tests, but he was “adamant” he was not using the drug.

"He still doesn’t appear to be using,” said Mrs Swan. “He is certainly looking better than he has in the past.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC allowed the drug treatment and testing order – due to expire on January 28 – to continue with no need for a further review and admonished him of his other charges.

He said: “I’m doing that because you do seem to have managed to stay out of trouble for the last two years. Congratulations for completing your order.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.