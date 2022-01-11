Haggs offender threatened to stab ex partner

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said there was no criminal justice social work report available for Fraser – through no fault of his.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence for four weeks to February 3 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

Fraser behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Castleview Terrace, Haggs

