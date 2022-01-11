Haggs offender threatened to stab ex partner
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hugh Fraser (37) had pleaded guilty threatening behaviour – stating he was going to stab his former partner – at his 21 Castleview Terrace, Haggs home on December 12 last year.
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:17 pm
Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said there was no criminal justice social work report available for Fraser – through no fault of his.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence for four weeks to February 3 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.