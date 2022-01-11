Haggs offender threatened to stab ex partner

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Hugh Fraser (37) had pleaded guilty threatening behaviour – stating he was going to stab his former partner – at his 21 Castleview Terrace, Haggs home on December 12 last year.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 12:17 pm

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said there was no criminal justice social work report available for Fraser – through no fault of his.

Read More

Read More
Disqualified Denny driver caught on the road again

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence for four weeks to February 3 to allow a criminal justice social work report to be carried out.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fraser behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Castleview Terrace, Haggs

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V