Falkirk police issue scam alert for online sellers
People who are thinking about selling high value electronic items online are urged to be aware of scammers who have a new scheme to nab the goods without actually paying for them
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Please be aware of this scam when selling high value electronic items online. Genuine sellers are contacted by scam 'buyers' looking to purchase an item.
"Often something like a high value mobile phone. The 'buyer' and seller then meet at a location to exchange the goods, where the 'buyer' shows the seller a fake image
of a payment notice on their phone which fraudulently confirms payment – this could be from a site such as PayPal.
“No money has actually been transferred and the seller has become a victim of fraud. You can check you have received payment using your own device prior to handing items over - do not be pressured into giving items without receiving the money.”
People should call 101 to report fraud.