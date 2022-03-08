Falkirk police issue further Omicron scam warning
People are continuing to receive scam text messages related to COVID-19 testing which try to con them out of their cash.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The message says you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the Omicron variant and asks you to click on a link to order a test kit.
“The link in the messages leads to a cloned NHS website which asks you to enter your personal details and to pay a small 'postage charge' – usually between £1 and £2.
“In recent incidences the victims have then been contacted by someone they thought was their bank and asked to move money to a 'safe place' while fraud was investigated. This was in fact a secondary scam.
“NHS Scotland does not currently charge for COVID-19 tests and will never ask for a payment or bank details or say you have a limited time frame to take a COVID-19 test.”