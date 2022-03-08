Falkirk police issue further Omicron scam warning

People are continuing to receive scam text messages related to COVID-19 testing which try to con them out of their cash.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 8:51 am
Updated Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 8:51 am

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The message says you have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for the Omicron variant and asks you to click on a link to order a test kit.

“The link in the messages leads to a cloned NHS website which asks you to enter your personal details and to pay a small 'postage charge' – usually between £1 and £2.

Read More

Read More
Hunt is on for Forth Valley dangerous driver

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

People continue to receive the scam texts

“In recent incidences the victims have then been contacted by someone they thought was their bank and asked to move money to a 'safe place' while fraud was investigated. This was in fact a secondary scam.

“NHS Scotland does not currently charge for COVID-19 tests and will never ask for a payment or bank details or say you have a limited time frame to take a COVID-19 test.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V