Hunt is on for Forth Valley dangerous driver

Police are searching for a motorist whose dangerous driving caused another vehicle to plough into a road sign.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 8th March 2022, 8:38 am
The incident happened yesterday morning at a junction in the Callander area and, following the collision, the driver sped off without stopping.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Callander are appealing for witnesses following an incident of dangerous driving at the junction of Sommers Lane and the A84 at Blairdrummond, around 8.30am on Monday, March 7.

Road policing officers are searching for the dangerous driver who caused a motorist to plough into a road sign

“The driver of a black/dark estate vehicle pulled out of Sommers Lane, directly in the path of another vehicle, causing the driver to swerve to avoid a certain collision and skid into signs for the Safari Park.

“The driver of the estate vehicle did not stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dash cam footage is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0573 of March 7.

