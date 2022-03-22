Falkirk police issue fuel thefts warning
The high cost of petrol may be driving some people to commit crime as police report a rise in the number of fuel thefts.
By James Trimble
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 8:59 am
A Police Scotland spokesperson said; “We have been responding to a rising number of calls regarding thefts of fuel from domestic and commercial tanks. There are a few simple precautions you can take to protect your fuel tank.
“You can use lockable gates and fit a locking fuel cap or alarm. People can also install security lighting and check their tank levels regularly.”