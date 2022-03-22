Falkirk police issue fuel thefts warning

A Police Scotland spokesperson said; “We have been responding to a rising number of calls regarding thefts of fuel from domestic and commercial tanks. There are a few simple precautions you can take to protect your fuel tank.

“You can use lockable gates and fit a locking fuel cap or alarm. People can also install security lighting and check their tank levels regularly.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have issued a warning after a rise in the number of fuel thefts

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.