Falkirk police issue advice to avoid love scammers

Documentaries like The Tinder Swindler are extreme examples of love cons, but there are more subtle low key scams happening all the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Remember to beware of romance scams when looking for love online. Criminals use information found on social media to create fake identities to target people with a scam.

“They go to great lengths to gain your trust and convince you that you’re in a genuine relationship before appealing to your compassionate side and asking for money.

Police are warning people to beware of scammers using online dating sites to snare victims

These requests might be highly emotive, such as criminals claiming they need money for emergency medical care or to pay for transport costs to visit you if they are overseas.

“You can check if the person you are talking to is really who they say they are by reverse image searching their profile picture.”

