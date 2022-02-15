Falkirk police issue advice to avoid love scammers

People you meet in online dating sites do not always want to just steal your heart they are after your cash and sometimes even your identity.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:11 am
Updated Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 9:11 am

Documentaries like The Tinder Swindler are extreme examples of love cons, but there are more subtle low key scams happening all the time.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Remember to beware of romance scams when looking for love online. Criminals use information found on social media to create fake identities to target people with a scam.

“They go to great lengths to gain your trust and convince you that you’re in a genuine relationship before appealing to your compassionate side and asking for money.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are warning people to beware of scammers using online dating sites to snare victims

Read More

Read More
Bo'ness offender warned prison awaits if he ignores court's orders

These requests might be highly emotive, such as criminals claiming they need money for emergency medical care or to pay for transport costs to visit you if they are overseas.

“You can check if the person you are talking to is really who they say they are by reverse image searching their profile picture.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V