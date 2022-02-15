Bo'ness offender warned prison awaits if he ignores court's orders

Daniel Jones (41) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and damaging property – punching a door – at an address in Tedder Street, Grangemouth on May 19, 2020.

Tuesday, 15th February 2022, 8:40 am
Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Jones, 29 Stuart Avenue, Bo’ness for eight weeks to April 7 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be carried out in that time.

Sheriff Livingston warned Jones: “If you do not engage with the order you can expect custody.”

