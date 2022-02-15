Bo'ness offender warned prison awaits if he ignores court's orders

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Jones, 29 Stuart Avenue, Bo’ness for eight weeks to April 7 for a supplementary criminal justice social work report to be carried out in that time.

Sheriff Livingston warned Jones: “If you do not engage with the order you can expect custody.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jones appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.