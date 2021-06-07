Falkirk offender was spitting mad at police

Robert Swan (35) was told if there had been even the slightest chance of the spit landing on or near an officer he would have been heading for a prison sentence.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and attempting to spit on a police officer in Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street on March 21 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rebecca Reid said: “It was 11pm within the custody suit and the accused was being supervised by two police officers and made a homophobic remark towards one.

"Shorty afterwards the accused was taken and given his rights as an arrested person. he then became aggressive and attempted to spit on a police officer.”

Fortunately police had applied a spit hoot to Swan and the only person he was able to spit on was himself.

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “At the time he was wearing the hood, so it was a pointless exercise – the only person it would have landed on was him.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “If there had been any danger of it landing on anyone you would be going to prison – this was when lockdown was imposed. You do seem to have got yourself together.”