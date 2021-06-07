Carronshore 'motorist' led police on a dangerous high speed chase

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Jade Makarewicz (25) had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failure to stop for police and driving without a licence in Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead and various roads on August 28 last year.

Rebecca Reid. procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9.50pm and police witnesses noticed a white Audi A3 car. They signalled it to stop in Glasgow Road, Dennyloanhead, activating the blue lights.

The car had been going at 30mph, but failed to stop for police. The driver turned the vehicle round and drove back towards the A803 towards Denny. At this time police declared a pursuit and contacted the police control room.

Makarewicz appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after admitting dangerous driving and driving without a licence

"The accused then accelerated to 60mph in a 30mph speed limit, driving towards Nethermains Road in Denny. She continued to reach speeds of up to 58mph, overtaking at least one other vehicle.

“Police continued to follow the accused into a 30mph built up area and she overtook a pedal cyclist at 60mph, continuing to drive at speed through the built up area of Stoneywood, Fankerton and into the countryside, entering the national speed limit area.

"Police continued to signal for her to stop, but she continued to drive at speed inappropriate for the road she was on. The accused then tried to turn right, but failed to negotiate the right hand turn and hit the road embankment, causing damage to the front nearside wheel of the vehicle.

"She continued to drive along at 20mph – this appeared to be the fastest the vehicle could now drive. About half-a-mile on the accused met police who were travelling towards her.

"She drove up onto the road embankment in an attempt to lose them, but scraped the side of the police vehicle and rendered her own vehicle undriveable. She then ran from her car.”

She was apprehended and checks revealed she had no driver’s licence.

The court heard the only thing in Makarewicz’s favour was the fact it was almost 10pm and there were less people on the roads.

It was said she has had a very challenging lifestyle and had been the victim of domestic abuse.

He defence solicitor said: “Most people would decide to go for a walk to clear their head, but she decided to go for a drive, which was something she shouldn’t have done.”

He added that “panic set in” when police arrived on the scene.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “The more I heard about this, the more inclined I was to impose a custodial sentence. It’s fortunate no one was injured – you clearly weren’t in control of the car.