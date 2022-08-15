Falkirk offender subjects woman (77) to five frightening minutes of verbal abuse

During the frightening five minute tirade, Stephen Gilmour (40) called the woman a “nasty, evil woman”.
It was stated it was in his best interest – and the interest of those around him – if Gilmour, who has mental health problems, had “some sort of occupation to keep him busy”.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gilmour had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in East Bridge Street, Falkirk on August 9 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused began to shout at his 77-year-old neighbour – calling her a ‘nasty, evil woman’ and an ‘evil bitch’. He shouted at her for five minutes.”
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Gilmour was “seriously mentally ill” and was “easily baited”.
Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I just thought it was a lack of insight.”
Mr Addison said: “He needs some sort of occupation to keep him busy – it’s in his interest and everyone else’s interest.”
Sheriff Livingston noted Gilmour, 25 East Bridge Street, Falkirk, had 17 convictions for breach of the peace and similar offences which caused people fear and alarm.
"However much you feel you’re provoked – the court won’t accept that as an excuse,” said Sheriff Livingston.
He placed Gilmour, 25 East Bridge Street, Falkirk, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 80 hours of unpaid work within a period of six months.