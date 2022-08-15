'Bored' Grangemouth offender abused alcohol and street Valium

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He also pleaded guilty to failing to remain in his bail address between 6pm and 6am at an address in Poplar Street, Grangemouth on January 3 this year and breaching his bail conditions not to enter a property in Wallace Street, Grangemouth on June 3.

Rachel Hill, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police attended at the address to ensure he was complying with is curfew and his mother said he hadn’t returned to the address following a disagreement on New Year’s Day.”

The threatening behaviour offence saw McAlpine shouting and swearing at his partner.

McApline appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The banging was so loud, neighbours said the building was shaking,” said the procurator fiscal. “The accused was heard to call his partner ‘thunder thighs’ and ‘fat cow’.

"He continued to shout outside and the witness asked him to stop, asking him to keep the noise down because she had children. He told her to shut up ‘he had weans too’.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said McAlpine had been in custody since June 4.

Mr Morrow said: “His community payback order and Caledonian programme have not started very well. He was drinking too much and taking street Valium and puts it down to boredom.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “He would have a lot less boredom if he had turned up for his supervision.”

Mr Morrow said custody had a sobering effect on McAlpine.

"The penny has now dropped and is rattling around. If he doesn’t do the order he can pencil out the rest of the year.”

Addressing McAlpine, Sheriff Livingston said: “Having just been released from prison you continued to behaving in the way you had before, breaching the the non-harassment order which is there to protect you ex-partner.”

He sentenced McAlpine to 243 days custody and revoked the order he was currently on, with a view to imposing a fresh order at a later date.