Falkirk offender jailed for breaching curfew

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Darren Dennett (20) admitted breaching his curfew – failing to answer the door to police – at his 118 Comely Place, Falkirk home on December 1 last year.

By Court Reporter
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 2:25 pm

The court heard Dennett had been in prison for four weeks – the equivalent of an eight-week sentence.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Dennett until March 3 and released him on bail with the condition he remain in his home between 7pm and 7am.

Dennett breached his curfew at an address in Comely Place, Falkirk

