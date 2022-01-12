Falkirk offender jailed for breaching curfew

The court heard Dennett had been in prison for four weeks – the equivalent of an eight-week sentence.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Dennett until March 3 and released him on bail with the condition he remain in his home between 7pm and 7am.

Dennett breached his curfew at an address in Comely Place, Falkirk

