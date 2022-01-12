Falkirk offender jailed for breaching curfew
Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Darren Dennett (20) admitted breaching his curfew – failing to answer the door to police – at his 118 Comely Place, Falkirk home on December 1 last year.
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 2:25 pm
The court heard Dennett had been in prison for four weeks – the equivalent of an eight-week sentence.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on Dennett until March 3 and released him on bail with the condition he remain in his home between 7pm and 7am.