Langlees domestic offender told partner 'you're dead to me'

Over the course of the relationship Greg Todd (21) told the woman he was going to kill her, waited outside the house to scream and shout at her when she came home from a night out, told her she was dead to him, and threw a phone at her while she was driving a car.

Todd appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards his partner at an address in Westburn Avenue, Falkirk, between June 1, 2019 and September 26, 2020.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Todd engaged in abusive behaviour towards his partner at an address in Westburn Road, Falkirk

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “At some point between July or August 2019 the accused attended at the address intoxicated. He was allowed into the property and began to scream and shout abuse at her in front of her father.

"He then stormed out of the house. Concerned about his intoxication she contacted his brother to come and help find him. He was found a short distance away and put in a car to take him home.

"He was still screaming at the complainer saying ‘I hate you – I will kill you’. There was a further incident in October 2019 when the complainer had been on a night out with a friend and took a taxi back to the accused’s address.

"They found him waiting outside in the street for her. He began to scream at her saying ‘you’re dead to me’ and then grabbed her by the arm.”

On another occasion she drove to collect him from a pub.

"She was driving and her friend was in the front passenger seat,” said Mr Moncrieff. “He was sitting behind the front passenger seat in the rear of the vehicle and became irate and aggressive, slamming his hand off the window.”He told the court he was verbally abusive adding: “He then leaned into the front of the vehicle and threw his phone, which bounced off the dashboard narrowly missing the people in the front .”

Mr Moncreiff told the court the relationship eventually came to an end and he complainer went to the police to tell them about Todd’s behaviour towards her when they were together.

Lynn Swan, defence solicitor, said: “The relationship has been finished for some time. He had no intention of getting back in contact with her – he is in a new relationship, which appears to be going well.

"I think he has learned lessons from his relationship with the complainer in terms of how he conducts himself.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Todd, 5 Dunning Place, Langlees, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 135 hours unpaid work in that period.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his ex-partner for a period of three years.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.