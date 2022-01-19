Falkirk offender caused 'annoyance' with fake 999 calls

James Short (63) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to “causing annoyance” by making persistent phone calls to emergency services even though there was no emergency on December 9, 2020.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said Short could not leave his house because he was having “difficulties with his legs”.

Short made the 999 calls from his home in Wallace Street, Falkirk

Sheriff Derek Livingston deferred sentence on Short, 12 Wallace Street, Falkirk, until March 10 for reports.

