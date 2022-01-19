Shoplifter pinched £150 of booze from Camelon Tesco

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Karen Martin (25) pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol and breaching her bail conditions not to enter the premises at Tesco, Glasgow Road, Camelon on December 2 last year.

She also admitted possession of class A drug heroin at Falkirk Police Station on September 17, 2021.

The court heard Martin was caught with £30 of heroin and stole five bottles of alcohol totalling £157 from Tesco, which was subsequently recovered.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “She is very keen to take the opportunity to get a community-based disposal. Being remanded over the Christmas period has really brought it home to her.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Martin, 12 Bankhead Crescent, Dennyloanhead, on a supervised community payback order for two years and she was released from custody.

