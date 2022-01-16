Offender caught with heroin and ecstasy in Grangemouth
Martin Bell (48) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having admitted being in possession of class A drugs heroin and ecstasy at his 3 Wilson Street, Grangemouth home on March 17, 2020.
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 7:44 pm
Updated
Sunday, 16th January 2022, 7:44 pm
The four wraps of heroin amounted to 0.8 grams with a value of £80 and the one ecstasy tablet valued at £10.
The court heard Bell was not present because he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Derek Livingston put Bell on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.