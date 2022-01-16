Offender caught with heroin and ecstasy in Grangemouth

The four wraps of heroin amounted to 0.8 grams with a value of £80 and the one ecstasy tablet valued at £10.

The court heard Bell was not present because he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bell was caught with the heroin and ecstasy at an address in Wilson Street, Grangemouth

Sheriff Derek Livingston put Bell on a supervised community payback order for 18 months.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.