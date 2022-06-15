Falkirk offender booted and broke a door

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Derek Leebody (33) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour towards his partner at an address in Clyde Crescent, Larbert on November 13 last year.

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer found the accused sleeping on the couch in the living room. Upon waking up he started acting aggressively and was shouting and swearing at her.

Leebody appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"He began throwing items around the house and then kicked a door, causing it to break.”

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said the couple had now separated.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Leebody, 85 Ladysmill, Falkirk, failed to recognise the “nature and extent” of his offending.