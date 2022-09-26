Falkirk offender (54) sexually assaulted 10-year-old girl

Sean Lynagh (54) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting an 10-year-old girl at an address in Falkirk on July 22 last year.

The charges stated he put his hand under bedding and repeatedly touched her legs while making sexually explicit comments for the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

Lynagh also admitted intentionally engaging in a sexual act in front of others while on the A9 road, near Helix Park, Falkirk on July 23, 2021.

Lynagh appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard the community payback order Lynagh, who lives in the Falkirk area, was placed on for his crimes was not long enough to allow him to complete some of the conduct requirements contained within it.