Teen attacked staff in Polmont YOI
James Docherty (18) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of staff at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on August 21 last year.
By Court Reporter
Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:17 am
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 8:18 am
The court heard there was no report available for Docherty, address listed as Polmont YOI.
Sheriff Craig Harris deferred sentence on Docherty, who had been remanded in custody since March 2, until October 20 for reports. He was released on bail until that date and a 7pm to 7am curfew put in place.