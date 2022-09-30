Falkirk man jailed for rape of teenage girl

Mark Aitken from Falkirk, was abusive towards his victim on various occasions between February and April 2019 and also raped her.

The 40-year-old also pretended to be a police officer.

He was sentenced to seven years at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson, of the Public Protection Unit in Forth Valley, said: “I welcome the sentencing of Aitken and our thoughts are very much with his victim who was just 16 when she was abused and whose bravery must be commended.

"I hope she now has closure with him being sent to jail.

“Aitken was a manipulative man who repeatedly sent messages to his victim, causing her fear and alarm. His campaign of intimidation culminated in him committing rape.

“In addition, he claimed to be a police officer which added to the distress that she suffered.

“Tackling sexual crime and threatening behaviour is a priority for Police Scotland and we will work to remove offenders like Aitken from our communities.”