Falkirk carer struck off after stealing resident's drugs

Rosalyn Campbell was working at Thorntree Mews, in Arnothill, Falkirk when she stole the medication over the course of June 13 into June 14 last year.

When completing the administration documents for the medication she initially wrote she was returning 34 prescribed diazepam tablets to the pharmacy, then later wrote over the number “34” and recorded she was instead returning 14 tablets.

The report then stated Campbell left a note on her manager's desk, along with a strip of medication containing 10 Diazepam tablets, saying she had found themedication in the outside bin, which was a lie.

Addressing Campbell in its findings, the SSSC stated: “Social service workers must be trustworthy and maintain clear and accurate records in line with procedures relating to their work. You completed paperwork noting that a resident had 34 Diazepam tablets to be returned to the pharmacy, then scored over this to change the number of tablets to 14.

"You took 20 Diazepam tablets belonging to the resident into your possession. After being questioned about this, you lied to your manager about finding someof the tablets in the outside bin in an attempt to conceal your wrongdoing.

"Such behaviour is dishonest and fundamentally incompatible with professional registration. You abused the trust placed in you as a social services worker. Thebehaviour is all the more serious given that you were employed in a senior role at the service and had been since 2014.

"You were very experienced within your role and would have been aware that the behaviour was wrong. Your actions are indicative of an apparent values and attitudinal issue which identifies you as unfit to be part of a caring and responsible profession such as social services.

"You do not accept that there was any wrongdoing on your part with regard to the missing medication. There remains a very real risk of the behaviour being repeated.

“Due to the dishonest nature of the behaviour, there are serious concerns surrounding your suitability to continue working with vulnerable individuals and in a senior