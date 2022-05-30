Falkirk Crime: Jilted lover had 15 previous convictions for assaulting police officers

Lee Limond, 27, was jailed today for the police attack - his 16th conviction for assaulting police officers or struggling with them.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that Limond was arrested after reports of "an ongoing disturbance" at an address in Falkirk.

"Due to his behaviour" he was taken to Falkirk Police Station.

Limond was sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Prosecutor Fiona Griffin said: "He was processed in the usual manner, but his handcuffs were not removed due to his volatile behaviour."

He was led, still cuffed, to a cell.

Miss Griffin said: "In the cell corridor, he lowered his head as if to bite one of the officers on the hand."

Appearing before the court by video link, Limond, unemployed, of Longcroft, near Bonnybridge, pleaded guilty to assaulting the cop, PC Stuart Downie, by attempting to bite him.

The incident occurred on May 12 this year

Defence agent Peter Malone said: "He advises me that he'd found out that his partner was in another relationship. He took alcohol and Xanax and attended at an address in Falkirk to discuss matters.

"He was up to high doh, and he ended up getting arrested."

Sheriff Derek Livingston jailed repeat offender Limond for 25 weeks.

He said: "I make this his 16th conviction involving struggling with or assaulting police officers."