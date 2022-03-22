Falkirk court's 'most regular customer' jailed for knife crime

William McPhee (33) was initially arguing with the neighbour then took things to another level, disappearing back inside his flat to collect a kitchen knife and then threatening to kill the person.

McPhee appeared from custody via video link at the court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour while in possession of a knife in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on February 2.

Procurator fiscal depute Karen Chambers said: “It was 10.30pm and witnesses were in their homes when they heard shouting and banging coming from the common close. They saw a male arguing with another neighbour.

"The neighbour walked away and the accused entered his home address, before exiting again with a knife saying ‘I will kill him’. Witnesses contacted the police and the accused was persuaded to hand over the knife.

"He told police ‘I’m sorry, it was an accident’.”

The knife was a black-handled kitchen utensil with a 20cm blade.

Simon Hutchison said McPhee, who has mobility problems, came from a difficult background.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “I would say he is one of my most regular customers here.”

Mr Hutchison added McPhee had been in custody since the start of February.

Addressing McPhee directly, Sheriff Livingston said: “You have an appalling record and this charge leaves me no alternative but imprisonment. Fortunately a neighbour made you see sense and no damage was done.”

He sentenced McPhee, 214 Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth, to 238 days in prison back dated to February 3.

