Falkirk court warns banned driver prison awaits if he gets behind wheel again

Jason Smith (28) then said he had in fact driven so much while he was banned that he could not remember if he had actually driven or not on the date in question police reported him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Smith had pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified in Burnbank Road, Falkirk on September 10, 2019.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “Officers in plain clothes in an unmarked vehicle saw the accused enter a vehicle and then drive off. He proceeded to drive some distance.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The matter was reported – I can only assume they recognised him and knew he was a disqualified driver.”

The court heard Smith’s community payback order had been converted to a fine so he could go and work in Indonesia on – a job which subsequently fell through.

It was stated Smith, who has supposedly got a £40,000 a year sales job in Glasgow, had £1000 of fines still to pay.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Why has he not paid his fines if he is earning £40,000 a year?”

He also noted Smith had stated he was unfit to do unpaid work due to a dislocated knee.

The court heard Smith was fit for work, just not manual labour.

Addressing Smith, Sheriff Livingston said: "You said you drove while disqualified quite a bit. I’m not impressed with your driving record – you had driven while disqualified so many times you could not remember if you had or not.

"You are extremely close to going to prison today. If you drive again while disqualified you can expect to go to prison.”

He placed Smith, 13 Icehouse Brae, Laurieston, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his home between 8pm and 6am for the next six months.