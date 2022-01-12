Falkirk court issues arrest warrant for 'COVID-19 spitter'

Adam Wilson (23) failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing, coughing and spitting and stating he had COVID-19 – at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on May 27, 2020.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner – repeatedly uttering threats of violence, as well as homophobic, racist and sectarian remarks in an area where there were elderly and patients – in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 21, 2019.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said Wilson, 241 Ashley Terrace, Alloa, had also been given a chance to appear on an earlier occasion and had failed to do so.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

