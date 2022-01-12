Falkirk court issues arrest warrant for 'COVID-19 spitter'
An offender who once spat and coughed at police officers telling them he had COVID-19 ran out of chances when he failed to appear at court once more.
Adam Wilson (23) failed to turn up at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – shouting, swearing, coughing and spitting and stating he had COVID-19 – at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk on May 27, 2020.
He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner – repeatedly uttering threats of violence, as well as homophobic, racist and sectarian remarks in an area where there were elderly and patients – in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on September 21, 2019.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC said Wilson, 241 Ashley Terrace, Alloa, had also been given a chance to appear on an earlier occasion and had failed to do so.
A warrant was issued for his arrest.