Guilt and alcohol made Bainsford offender threaten neighbours

Lee McEachran (27) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Cobblebrae Crescent, Bainsford on February 28 last year.

James Moncrieff, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3pm and witnesses were at the address when they heard banging from the front door and a male voice shouting from outside. They recognised the voice as that of the accused.

"The door was kept on the chain when they answered it and the saw the accused outside, heavily intoxicated. He sounded aggressive and said he was unhappy about the level of noise coming coming from the address.

McEachran behaved in a threatening manner at an address in Cobblebrae Crescent, Bainsford

"He told them they ‘better sleep with one eye open’ and forced his face partially through the front door into the face of of one of the witnesses and continued to push against the front door.

"One of the complainer’s grandparents arrived at the house with the complainer’s child and the accused was asked to move away at this point, but refused. Then a friend of the accused attended and he left with the friend and did not return.

"The witnesses were extremely distressed and contacted police. Officers traced the accused and he told them ‘I can’t remember, sorry’.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “This matter arose in February last year and seems to have arisen in isolation. He has not take alcohol since this incident and had not been drinking until a couple of weeks prior to the incident.

"His brother had made an attempt on his own life and he had been very traumatised by that. He felt guilty he hadn’t been helpful with the transgender issues in regards to his brother.

"He told people he was going to get pretty drunk. He has then gone to the neighbours, who he got on well with, heavily intoxicated and behaving as he did. He has no recollection of it at all.

"The neighbours eventually moved away and he feels pretty bad about this. He doesn’t know why he behaved that way, beyond the fact he wasn’t coping with his brother.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said in the past there had been a period of six years when McEachran was never out of the courts, with 12 previous breach of the peace convictions on his record

"I understand about his brother, but that wasn’t the neighbours’ problem,” he added.

Mr Morrow said: “Now he is helping his brother, who is now is sister.”

Sheriff Collins placed McEachran, 3 Cobblebrae Crescent, Bainsford, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he attend alcohol treatment services and complete 135 hours unpaid work with that period.

Addressing McEachran directly, Sheriff Collins said: “You cannot behave the way you did and you cannot use alcohol the way you did then because it’s going to get you in trouble.”

