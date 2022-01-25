Falkirk court hears offender would not take no for an answer

His ex partner was so frightened of Robert McAdam’s persistent actions she eventually had to contact the police.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McAdam (53) had admitted engaging in course of conduct which caused his former partner fear and alarm at an address in Valleyview Place, Bainsford between April 10, 2020 and May 17, 2021.

Procurator fiscal repute Rose Wilson said: “The complainer and the accused began their relationship in 2015 and it ended in April 2020. After splitting up the complainer started to receive numerous text messages from the accused.

McAdam appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"She didn’t retain these messages and would only occasionally reply with comments like 'leave me alone’ and ‘get on with your life’. It became evident he was not stopping sending her messages and sent her 253 e-mails from a G-mail account.

"The e-mails were not of a threatening nature, just pleading to the complainer to contact the accused and give him another chance. He persisted with daily e-mails despite her replying to him on a number of occasions to say it’s over.

"He was sending two or three e-mails every day and then an e-mail every other day. In June 2020 he turned up at her address unannounced. She saw him through the living room window and did not go to the door.

"He eventually left, but was back in July at the address. Some time between September and October she was in the address herself when she heard the door being knocked and saw the accused’s motor vehicle parked at the end of her street.

"It was the accused knocking her door. Then in December 2020 he attended at the address again. Due to the persistent behaviour the complainer contacted police for advice.

"She wanted the accused to be spoken to about his actions and asked if she could be left alone. He did not contact her for six weeks then he e-mailed her telling her not to contact the police and asked her if she would like to go for a bite.

"Due to this she again contacted police.”

The court heard McAdam was “very much in love”, but unfortunately “two people have to be part of that and she wanted to move on”.

It was stated he now did “accept there will be no further dealings with the victim in this case from now on”.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said McAdam had “clearly overstepped the mark” and was concerned the offence took place over such a long period of time – 13 months.

He added: “This went on over a lengthy period of time and it was extremely self-indulgent behaviour by you after you were told you were not wanted.”

He fined McAdam, 8 Miller Street, Hamilton £500 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month and made him subject to a non-harassment order not to have any contact with his former partner or enter Valleyview Place, Bainsford for five years.

