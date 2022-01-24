Angry Falkirk offender called police 'scum' and threatened to slit their throats

Dean Prentice’s behaviour went from bad to worse when officers arrived to assist him and he was arrested.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Prentice (51) had pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and resisting police officers at his 24 Birnam Place, Falkirk home on April 30 last year.

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10pm and police officers had reason to attend at the address. They traced the accused within. He was intoxicated and immediately became abrasive towards officers.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prentice called police officers scum when they were just trying to help him find his house keys

"He said he had lost his keys and was trying to find them. As officers tried to help him find his keys he referred to officers as ‘scum’ and started to swear. He continued his unruly behaviour, despite being asked to stop.

"He was told he was being arrested and as police attempted to handcuff him he made his body rigid and moved his right hand to attempt to prevent being handcuffed. The accused continued to struggle with officers and refused to move, repeatedly referring to them as scum.

"He told them ‘I’ll murder you’ and made several attempts to kick out at officers. Straps were applied to prevent him doing this and he told officers ‘slit your throats’.”

When Prentice arrived at the police station he called one officer a “gormless cow” and said he would hit police if they took the handcuffs off him.

It was stated Prentice, who was said to have “anger management issues”, did not “cover himself in glory” when he was apprehended by police. He claimed he was unsure why officers were there because he was just trying to find his keys.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Prentice had only just avoided custody on this occasion and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years. He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next 108 days.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.