Falkirk court hears of offender whose violent attack left victim unconscious

The charges stated he engaged in a fight with the man and, during the encounter, stamped on his head rendering him unconscious.

It was stated Reeves was not at court because he was isolating due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Reeves attack the man at a property in Craigford Drive, Bannockburn

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Reeves, 2 Murrayfield Place, Bannockburn, until October 14.

