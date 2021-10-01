Falkirk court hears of offender whose violent attack left victim unconscious

Sean Reeves (29), who is in custody, did not appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday having pleaded guilty to assault at an address in Craigford Drive, Bannockburn on February 17 last year.

The charges stated he engaged in a fight with the man and, during the encounter, stamped on his head rendering him unconscious.

It was stated Reeves was not at court because he was isolating due to COVID-19 guidelines.

Reeves attack the man at a property in Craigford Drive, Bannockburn

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Reeves, 2 Murrayfield Place, Bannockburn, until October 14.

