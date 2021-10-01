Boy (14) charged following vandalism at Grangemouth primary school

A boy has been charged with vandalism following an incident at Beancross Primary School, Kenilworth Street, Grangmeouth.

By James Trimble
Friday, 1st October 2021, 3:37 pm

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 14-year-old male youth has been charged in relation to a vandalism offence that took place at the Loose Play Shed within the grounds of Beancross Primary School, Grangemouth between September 29 and September 30.”

In November last year a 15-year-old boy was charged in connection with vandalism that forced the school to close for a day, when damaged was caused to the school’s gas supply.

Beancross Primary School has fallen victim to vandalism again

