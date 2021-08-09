Falkirk court calls for 'stalking risk assessment' for offender

Lee Burt (33) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted breaching his bail conditions by phoning and sending social media messages to the woman at an address in Denny between November 21 and October 15, 2019.

He also pleaded guilty to engaging in an abusive course of conduct by repeatedly contacting the woman and her father by telephone at the same address between October 14 and October 15, 2019.

Burt appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for his bail breaches

His most recent bail breach – again for contacting the woman – happened at an address in Alloa on January 25 this year.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentenc on Burt, 48 Sprotwell Terrace, Sauchie, for six weeks to September 17 to allow a stalking risk assessment to be carried out.

