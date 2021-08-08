Falkirk sex offender caged for having indecent pictures of children
Allan Shanks (26) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children at an address in the Falkirk area between March 1 and October 29 last year.
The court heard Shanks had “difficulties with the impulses” which led to his offence.
Sheriff Simon Collins QC noted this had been Shanks’ second offence of this nature.
He said: “Given the number and nature of the images recovered in this case a custodial sentence is what is expected. There is no alternative but to impose a custodial sentence."
He sent Shanks, whose address is listed as prisoner of Low Moss, to 18 months in prison back dated to July 7, 2021. He added an extended sentence of 24 months supervision after his release and ordered him to put his name on the sex offenders register for 10 years.