Falkirk chancer pinched bike so he could ride home

Whatever happened to the £160 bicycle, the owner will not be seeing it again thanks to the selfish criminal actions of Colin Campbell (55) – which were captured on CCTV as he rode off towards his home.

Police officers recognised Campbell and he was quickly traced – but stated he did not know what had become of the bike.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Campbell had pleaded guilty to the theft he committed outside McColls newsagents, Thornhill Road, Falkirk on September 1, 2020.

Campbell stole the bicycle from outside McColls in Thornhill Road, Falkirk

Rachel Wallace, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The owner attended at the newsagents and left his bicycle outside unsecured. He picked up his papers and left the store.

"That’s when he noticed his bicycle was no longer present.”

Police were called and officers watched CCTV footage, which showed known criminal Campbell brazenly get on the bike and ride off.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “He just used the bike to get round to his house and left it parked up outside. He doesn’t know what happened to it.”

Apparently Campbell is getting as tired of his repeat offending as everyone else is.

"He said to me the other day – ‘frankly I’m getting too old for this’,” said Mr Hutchison.