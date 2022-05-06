Angry Larbert ex threatened to make sex pictures public

Craig Shirra (56) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing his former partner fear, alarm and distress by threatening to share intimate images of her online and make them public at an address in Brightons between February 19 and February 21.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Wallace said: “The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship for five years and during the relationship she would send sexually explicit images of herself to the accused.

"These photographs and videos were consensual between all parties involved. They were taken by the accused and kept by him. The accused then became aware she had been having an affair.

"At 10.55am on February 19 the accused sent a message to her asking “do you have the video? Get it sent or I will send a video of you somewhere you don't want it’. He then forwarded images of her involved in sexual acts.

"He told her ‘I will send this stuff everywhere’.”

The court heard Shirra was a first offender and had thought he was going to marry the woman, but things fell apart due to her infidelity.

It was stated he had no intention of following through on the threats he made to her.