Falkirk bail breacher will remain in prison

Gordon Braidwood (41), whose life was said to be “nose-diving”, stated he was “not at home” in a prison environment and that his time in custody has had a sobering effect on him.

Braidwood appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour and breaching his bail conditions not to enter the street in Thornbridge Gardens, Falkirk on February 17.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – spitting in the direction of a police officer – and resisting arrest at an address in Alexander Avenue, Falkirk on June 24 last year.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said Braidwood had been the victim of a “very serious” assault last year and his father died in October.

"His life is nose diving,” added Mr Morrow. “His month in custody has had a sobering effect on him – he is not at home in that environment.”

When asked to release Braidwood on bail, Sheriff Derek Livingston pointed out he had breached his bail conditions before.

"I’m not prepared to grant him bail,” said Sheriff Livingston, and deferred sentence on Braidwood, 36 Woodburn Road, Falkirk, until March 31 for a criminal justice social work report and restriction of liberty order assessment to be carried out.

Sheriff Livingston also asked for up to date information to be obtained regarding a non-harassment order.

