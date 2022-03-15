Camelon offender subjects police to vile homophobic abuse

Richard McColl (37) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted to threatening behaviour – making homophobic remarks – in Glenfuir Road, Camelon on April 12 last year.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 10:51 am
Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 10pm and officers were asked to attend at the address, which resulted in the accused being arrested in relation to a matter which is no longer before the court.”

McColl shouted and swore at police officers, calling them names, saying they were liars and then hurling homophobic abuse at them.

He stated to officers he had been “illegally detained” and was just trying to defend himself.

McColl appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He then said “I’m unable to make a statement – that’s my statement”.

McColl then told officers to “go to hell” and bombarded them with even more homophobic abuse.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed McColl, 68 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 72 hours unpaid work within six months.

