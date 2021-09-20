Tamfourhill thug threatened to pour petrol through letter box
James McGarva (35) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after threatening he was going to pour petrol through a letter box.
Monday, 20th September 2021, 12:49 pm
He admitted the threatening behaviour offence he committed in Kintyre Place, Tamfourhill on November 23, 2019 at an earlier appearance.
The court heard McGarva, 38 Kintyre Place, Tamfourhill, was still awaiting a date to start a six week-long residential rehabilitation programme.
Sheriff Pino Di Emidio adjourned the case until November 4 to await news of when McGarva could commence his rehabilitation.