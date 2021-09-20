Tamfourhill thug threatened to pour petrol through letter box

He admitted the threatening behaviour offence he committed in Kintyre Place, Tamfourhill on November 23, 2019 at an earlier appearance.

The court heard McGarva, 38 Kintyre Place, Tamfourhill, was still awaiting a date to start a six week-long residential rehabilitation programme.

McGarva threatened to pour petrol through the letter box of a premises in Kintyre Place, Tamfourhill

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio adjourned the case until November 4 to await news of when McGarva could commence his rehabilitation.

