English police need help tracing Forth Valley man on the run
A Forth Valley man who failed to show up at Oxford Crown Court to answer to burglary charges is now on the run and Thames Valley Police are looking for assistance to track him down.
Peter Clark (52), formerly of Mill Street, Alloa, is white, 6ft, slim, with short/shaved receding fair hair, blue eyes and has a Scottish accent.
He has tattoos of a heart and “Mum and Dad”, an arrow, a Union Jack and “Scotland the brave”, and “Ulster” on his left arm and tattoos saying “Mum”, “In loving memory of Paul” with a flower, “Rangers” and a Swallow on his right.
He often uses trains to travel around and has links to Scotland.
Investigator Chris Leech, based at Abingdon police station, said: “If any members of the public know where Peter is or if they see him, please do not approach him but contact Thames Valley Police on 999 quoting reference 43190143509.”