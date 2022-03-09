Grangemouth offender pretended to be dead woman to commit bank fraud

An offender “acted with another identity” pretending to be a women – who is now deceased – so a bank would transfer £454.65 to him.

Edward Johnston (33) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty fraud at Lloyds TSB, High Street, Falkirk on February 10 last year.

He also admitted possessing class A drug cocaine in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 19, 2021.

Falkirk court hears 'heartless, horrible, nasty cow' message was just a joke

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Johnston, 43 Clutenhove Crescent, Grangemouth to April 14 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.

