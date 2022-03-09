Grangemouth offender pretended to be dead woman to commit bank fraud
An offender “acted with another identity” pretending to be a women – who is now deceased – so a bank would transfer £454.65 to him.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:47 pm
Edward Johnston (33) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty fraud at Lloyds TSB, High Street, Falkirk on February 10 last year.
He also admitted possessing class A drug cocaine in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 19, 2021.
Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Johnston, 43 Clutenhove Crescent, Grangemouth to April 14 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.