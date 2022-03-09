Grangemouth offender pretended to be dead woman to commit bank fraud

Edward Johnston (33) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty fraud at Lloyds TSB, High Street, Falkirk on February 10 last year.

He also admitted possessing class A drug cocaine in Castings Avenue, Falkirk on February 19, 2021.

Johnston appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Christopher Shead deferred sentence on Johnston, 43 Clutenhove Crescent, Grangemouth to April 14 for a drug treatment and testing order assessment.

