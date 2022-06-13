Dunipace offender smashed windows with crowbar

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness received a call from her daughter saying the accused was banging on the door. The accused then used a crowbar to smash two living room windows and a glass panel in the front door of the property.

"The witness returned back to her address and shortly thereafter the accused reappeared outside the kitchen window with the crowbar, which he brandished in a threatening manner.

Shevlin appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

“He said ‘I’m going to take your head off’.”

Police were contacted and Shevlin was traced by officers a short distance away at his 24 Ferniebank Court, Dunipace home.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said Shevlin had given himself a “fright” with his behaviour.