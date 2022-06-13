Denny drug dealer's two year grow and supply operation

Gregg Moncur (44) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to producing and being concerned in the supply of class B drug cannabis at his 93 Duke Street, Denny home between August 29, 2018 and November 10, 2020.

The court heard Moncur stated it was not a case of commercial supply of the drug, but, rather, social supply to a “close network of friends”.

Moncur had been growing cannabis at this Denny home

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “Does this mean he was growing it and then supplying it for money to his friends?”

It was stated the crown had no way of confirming if this was the case or not at this time.