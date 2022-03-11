Drunken train terror arrested at Falkirk station after assaulting staff

Heavily intoxicated Leigh Anderson (40) was upset the first class section of the train was for staff only – due to COVID-19 regulations – and he was not allowed to enter.

Things came to a head when he struck a conductor and he was arrested by police at Falkirk High Station.

Anderson appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to the threatening behaviour offences he committed at Falkirk High Station on June 26 last year.

First offender Leigh Anderson attacked a female conductor and tried to stop the train because they would not let him into first class

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The witness, a ScotRail conductor, was working on the Glasgow Queen Street to Edinburgh Waverley service departing at 10.45pm.

"The accused was shouting and being generally disruptive to passengers around him. The witness approached him and engaged with him. He wanted to enter the first class section of the carriage.”

It was explained to Anderson, at the time of the offence, the first class section was being used as a safe area for staff due to COVID-19 regulations.

"He took umbrage at this,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was annoyed members of staff were allowed within the section but he was not. The witness told him ‘any more carry on’ and he would told to get off at the next stop.

"The accused appeared to calm down at this and sat down in his seat. However, after the train left Croy Station he got up and walked towards the rear of the train. The witness felt the train come to a stop.

"This had been caused by the emergency handle being pulled. The passenger communication system was then activated a further five times. A passenger told the wtiness the accused had been activating the communication signal.

"The witness saw the accused was becoming angry, shouting ‘Why can’t I sit in first class?’ and started videoing her with his phone. She made a call to ScotRail control to make them aware of what was going on, and, as she did this, was struck to the right side of her face by the accused.”

Other members of staff, including the driver, then became involved as Anderson refused to alight from the train at Falkirk High Station.

When he was arrested by police he told them “It didn’t happen”.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said first offender Anderson, who works with a tech firm between Edinburgh and Manchester earning £7000 a month, was normally “respectful, polite and intelligent”, but had been on a night out in Glasgow and had consumed too much alcohol.

Mr Biggam said: “He managed to talk himself into being arrested. He just found it difficult to understand how he could act in such a fashion.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your behaviour was appalling. Train conductors should be able to go about their work without being assaulted or treated in this manner.”

He placed Anderson, 8-1 Hope Street, Edinbuirgh, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 108 days.

Anderson was also ordered to pay the train conductor he attacked £750 compensation within 28 days.

