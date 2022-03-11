'Disgusting' Slamannan son urinated on mum's doorstep

Declan Hogg (25) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted the breach of the peace he committed in Bank Street, Slamannan on September 26, 2020.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “There was a period of time when Mr Hogg’s life was in decline, but he is now in employment, has reduced his alcohol intake and his involvement with his mother has improved.

"He is ashamed of what happened. This is a different Declan Hogg to the Declan Hogg I used to deal with – I literally didn’t recognise him when he walked in the door.”

Addressing Hogg directly, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your behaviour was completely unacceptable and disgusting, actually. However, you appear now to be keeping out of trouble.”

He fined Hogg, 123 Eastburn Drive, Falkirk, £850 to be paid at £200 per month.

