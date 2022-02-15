Offender arrived at Falkirk court with his bag packed for prison

Daniel Beech (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner at an address in Strowan Road, Grangemouth on June 23 last year.

The court heard Beech, who was no living at 45 Watson Avenue, St Andrews, had not engaged with his community based disposal since he committed the offence.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said he was not impressed with Beech’s lack of engagement with his two community payback orders.

Beech had his bag packed ready for prison sentence when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

He added: “He has done no unpaid work since the case last called and the case was continued in November last year for him to so some work.”

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison stated Beech had in fact completed 14 hours of his 40 hour order, but admitted he had not even made a dent on his 120 hour-order.

Mr Hutchison added: "There was an issue with him getting COVID-19 and then his mother was in hospital – it was a family emergency in St Andrews. He has brought his bag with him today.

"He is quite a vulnerable individual and has difficulty with communication.”

Addressing Beech directly, Sheriff Livingston said: “I will give youm one final chance and continue this case for four weeks – you will attend every appointment. If you miss appointments you will be remanded in custody.”

The case will call again on March 10.

