Drunken Falkirk offender refused entry to son's house and then turned away by hospital

Brian Coutts (50) had walked across the street to watch a football match on the television, but the party after the match became so loud police were called. Coutts was so drunk, they decided to take him to his son's house.

However, the son did not want to let him in and, angry at not being let in, Coutts began taking his frustrations out on the police vehicle, kicking it and swearing at officers.

Too drunk to be taken into custody, Coutts was then driven to hospital, but his drunken behaviour was so bad staff there refused to treat him.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Coutts had admitted threatening behaviour at an address in Irving Court, Camelon between August 29 and August 30 last year.

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police were called to a property in Windsor Road where a loud party was taking place at around 9pm. The party was broken up by officers and the accused was told to go home.

"Due to the state of the accused, police officers decided to take him home themselves. Upon arriving in Irving Court they were met at the door by the accused's family, who said he was not welcome as he was intoxicated.

"On being informed of this by officers the accused became aggressive and swore at his family. Due to his behaviour he was placed in the rear of the police van. At this point he kicked out at the door vehicle and shouted and swore at officers.

“He said ‘I’m going to smash your face in’. He was deemed unfit to be taken into custody due to his level of intoxication and was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for assessment.

"While at the hospital he continued to kick against the van. Nurses were unwilling to have him removed from the van and he was refused treatment.”

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said the trouble started after a televised football match Coutts had walked to watch in a premises just across the road from his home.

He said: “He got invited to go and watch the football. Anyway someone was happy at the outcome and the party happened – it was not the loudest party in the world. Police arrived and he set out to do the right thing.

"He hadn’t been drinking for three years – he doesn't know why he started again. He lives across the street from the house – it’s his son who lives in Irving Court. The police set off to take him to his son’s house.

"His son was obviously upset at the state of him and refused to let him in – unsurprisingly his son didn’t want to see him.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said Coutts, 148 Windsor Road, Falkirk, had made a “thorough nuisance of himself” and had taken up the time of police officer and hospital staff.