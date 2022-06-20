Wayward son raged in Redding and smashed mum's iPad

When Argyle McClure’s mother and she called the police on him due to his actions he told he she should get “slashed” and then proceed to destroy her iPad.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Argyle McClure (23) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Beauly Court, Hallglen between September 5 and October 28 last year.

He also admitted behaving in a threatening manner – striking an i-pad and damaging it – at an address in Wholequarter Road, Redding on October 20, 2021.

McClure appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “The accused’s mother was in her home and the accused was in the living room when an argument started between them. She told him she was going to call police and he then said he would attack the police officers.

"While waiting for police to arrive the accused told his mother ‘you should get slashed mate’ and then lifted her iPad and smashed it.”

Referring to the other threatening behaviour offence Mr Iles said: “The witness had been in a relationship with the accused for about two years before the couple split up in November 2019.

"The witness made it clear to the accused she did not want to have any further contact with him.

She then began to receive a large number of voicemails and messages from McClure on a regular basis – some which were “manipulative” in nature and some which were “hostile”.

In one voicemail he called his former partner a “horrible, selfish person”.

On one occasion she received a call from police saying McClure was in custody and he had asked for her to be contacted.

"She made it clear to custody staff she was no longer in a relationship with the accused,” said Mr Iles.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted how long ago the offences took place and the fact McClure, 28 Haining Terrace, Whitecross, was “finally maturing” and now had some “insight”into his behaviour.